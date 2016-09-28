11,181 papers filed for local body polls so far

With the filing of about 6,400 nominations across the State for the upcoming rural and urban local body polls on Tuesday, the total number of nominations received so far has gone up to over 11,181.

A release from the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said about 4,100 nominations were filed for the post of ward member of village panchayats, 900 for corporation councillor posts, 845 district panchayat ward member posts, 251 for panchayat union ward member posts and 200 for village panchayat president posts. A total of 20 and six nominations were received for town panchayat ward member and municipal councillor posts respectively.

Nominations would be received till October 3.