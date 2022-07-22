110/11 kV substation to be set up in Perambur

Special Correspondent July 22, 2022 20:46 IST

Special Correspondent July 22, 2022 20:46 IST

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said that a 110/11 kV substation will be commissioned at a cost of ₹40 crore in Perambur where there was blackout in 27,000 houses during heavy rain last year

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji said that a 110/11 kV substation will be commissioned at a cost of ₹40 crore in Perambur where there was blackout in 27,000 houses during heavy rain last year

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji has announced that a 110/11 kV substation would be commissioned at a cost of ₹40 crore in the B & C substation near Perambur. The Electricity Minister was inspecting the work being carried out in the present 33/11 kV substation on Friday. He said the substation would be upgraded to the 110/11 kV for which tenders had been called and work would begin shortly. Mr. Balaji said the substation had suffered serious damages during heavy rain last year disrupting power supply to more than 27,000 houses. He said based on the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin renovation work had been taken up in substation located in northern areas of Chennai. He said major improvement work had been taken up in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. The work included installation of 10 new ring main units (RMUs) and 14 new transformers besides upgrading five transformers and raising the height of 52 pillar boxes. The Electricity Minister said 1,681 pillar boxes in city areas, which had been identified as prone to flooding, had been refurbished and their height raised.



Our code of editorial values