110 uniformed personnel test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

Over 110 uniformed personnel from the Police Department and Fire

and Rescue Services have so far tested positive for COVID-19 across the State.

Chennai has the maximum number with 80 cases.

In the city, at least four officers in the rank of inspector and above, 11 sub-inspectors of police, 20 from other ranks, 17 constables from the Armed Reserve, five personnel from Tamil Nadu Special Police and 11 trainees, besides nine firemen have tested positive.