11-year-old boy fatally knocked down by a speeding lorry in Chennai

December 21, 2022 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 11-year-old boy was killed in a road accident after being hit by a water tanker lorry near Navalur signal of Rajiv Gandhi Salai on Wednesday morning.

The boy who was a class VI student at a government middle school in Navalur was killed on the spot. The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior officer of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said S. Hariharan residing in Ponniamman Koil Street, Semmanchery, was walking to his school near Navalur signal when a water tanker that was proceeding from Thalambur and taking a left turn in a rash manner hit the boy who was waiting near the signal. The boy sustained grievous injuries was killed on the spot.

The Pallikaranai traffic police sent the body of the boy to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem and arrested the lorry driver Madhi.