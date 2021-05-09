Chennai

11-year-old boy electrocuted in Chennai

A sixth standard student was electrocuted after he came in contact with a transformer while playing with his friends in Ekkaduthangal on Saturday evening.

According to police, Madan,11, son of Shanmugam, was a resident of Gangaiamman Koil Street in Ekkaduthangal.

On Saturday evening, he was playing with his friends, when he came in contact with the transformer and was electrocuted.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Childline operates a toll free helpline -1098- for children in distress across the country)

