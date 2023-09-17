ADVERTISEMENT

11-year-old boy drowns in a ditch near Sanatorium

September 17, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 11-year-old boy, who had gone out to play with his friends, died after he fell into a ditch located below the Sanatorium bridge on Saturday. The Chitlapakkam police have registered a case.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said K. Vishwa, a student of class 5 living on Sathya Street in Sanatorium, had gone along with his friends to play on the vacant land below the bridge near the Sanatorium railway station. As he and his friends were playing, Vishwa tried to catch some fish in the nearby ditch. He slipped and fell into it. His friends called for help but by the time the residents could take action, the boy drowned in the ditch, the police said. 

The Chitlapakkam police, with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, retrieved the body from the ditch after a struggle of more than one hour.  The body was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US