11-year-old boy drowns in a ditch near Sanatorium

September 17, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 11-year-old boy, who had gone out to play with his friends, died after he fell into a ditch located below the Sanatorium bridge on Saturday. The Chitlapakkam police have registered a case.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said K. Vishwa, a student of class 5 living on Sathya Street in Sanatorium, had gone along with his friends to play on the vacant land below the bridge near the Sanatorium railway station. As he and his friends were playing, Vishwa tried to catch some fish in the nearby ditch. He slipped and fell into it. His friends called for help but by the time the residents could take action, the boy drowned in the ditch, the police said. 

The Chitlapakkam police, with the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel, retrieved the body from the ditch after a struggle of more than one hour.  The body was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem. 

