11 subways and seven roads closed due to waterlogging in Chennai

The Chennai traffic police have announced the closure of 11 subways and roads from Thursday morning, due to waterlogging in the city.

As of 8 a.m., the following subways have been closed due to waterlogging - Vyasarpadi Subway, Ganeshapuram, Ajax’s Subway, Gengu Reddy, Madley Subway, Duraiswamy, Palavanthangal, Tambaram, Aranganathan, Villivakkam and Kakhan Bridge Subway.

Roads that have been closed are: K.K Nagar - Raja Mannar Salai, Mylapore - Sivaswamy Salai, EVR Salai – Gandhi Irwin Road to Nair Point, Sembium – Jawahar Nagar, K- 5 Peravallur - 70 Feet Road, Pulianthope – Dr.Ambedkar Road, Pulianthope High Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Tower Clock, Vyasarpadi – Mullai Nagar Bridge.

M.R.H Road is closed from Manjambakkam rountana towards Red Hills on one side, and traffic is being maintained on the other side, in anticipation of damage/caving, as the water is overflowing from Retteri Lake and running through M.R.H Road. One side of Kumananchavadi- Kundrathur Road has also been closed.

On Thirumalaipillai Road in front of Kamarajar Illam, the road has caved in. Vehicles are not permitted towards Valluvarkottam junction from Vani Mahal junction. Traffic has been diverted at Vani Mahal - Benz Park junction, Valluvarkottam towards Vani Mahal. Vehicles are permitted on Thirumalai Pillai road.

On Perambur Barracks Road near Astapujam Road, due to the road caving in, MTC buses from Doveton towards Pulianthope are being diverted at Doveton to take the route via Brickiln Road, Strahans Road and to proceed further. Similarly buses from Pulianthope towards Doveton are being diverted via Strahans Road, Brickiln Road, Purasawalkam High Road, to proceed further.