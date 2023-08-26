11 persons held for robbing ₹15 lakh from collection executive in Guindy 

August 26, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The city police have arrested 11 suspects who were allegedly involved in the robbery of ₹15 lakh from a field collection executive of a private firm which deals in iron materials in Guindy.

Police said V.Somasundaram, 55, has been working as a collection executive in a private firm which deals in iron materials in Narasingapuram, Guindy. On August 18, at the instruction of his manager, he went on a bike to his owner’s house in TNHB Colony, Velachery, collected ₹15 lakh from his owner’s son and kept it inside the bag. He was on his way to the office in Guindy on his bike.

At 11.40 a.m., two persons who were walking in opposite directions suddenly waylaid him and pushed him down from the bike. They kicked him on the chest as he tightly held the bag. Another person came there and escaped after snatching the bag with money. The other two also fled the scene. Somasundaram alerted the police control room and lodged a complaint with the Guindy Police.

Police constituted special teams and arrested 11 suspects in batches including Mohammed Rasiq, 28, of Vettuvankanni and 10 others. The money was recovered from the suspects. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Adyar, Pon Karthikumar said the investigation revealed that three suspects executed the robbery and others provided logistic support. In fact, one of the suspects escaped to Sri Lanka and returned following the arrest of his associate here in the city. Altogether 11 suspects were arrested in a short time and remanded to judicial custody.

