11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,205, with 11 new cases reported on March 1. While a total of 55,957 were discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 85. The district’s death toll is 1,163.

In Ranipet, three fresh cases were reported, and the total stood at 53,901. In Tirupattur district, three new cases were reported on Tuesday, and the total stood at 35,722.

In Tiruvannamalai, the number of new cases were two, taking the total number of cases to 66,777. Out of this, 66,042 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 51.