11-month-old infant undergoes bone marrow transplant at RGGGH

September 08, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 11-month-old infant weighing five kilograms became the youngest and smallest patient to undergo a bone marrow transplant at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

Doctors said the child was diagnosed with severe combined immune deficiency (SCID), which is a life-threatening primary immune deficiency disorder. A fully HLA-matched donor’s stem cells will provide a cure for this disease by providing a functional immune system.

However, the age of the child, past severe infections, and the huge cost incurred are the hurdles for the treatment. The child underwent a bone marrow transplant with coverage under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to transplant, the child had disseminated tuberculosis that was treated by the paediatric pulmonology department of the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children. The child also underwent port-a-cath insertion at ICH’s Paediatric Surgery department.

He received a full HLA-matched unrelated donor’s stem cells from the DATRI stem cell registry. The child was in the hospital for two months for the treatment and was discharged 35 days after the transplantation. He will be receiving immunosuppressants and monthly immunoglobulin replacements for the next year until the new immune system reaches maturity. Doctors said he was the smallest child to be transplanted in the government hospital.

The team included RGGGH doctors from haematology, blood banking, nephrology, and the Intensive Care Unit, and ICH doctors from paediatric haematology, paediatric surgery, and paediatric pulmonology.

Aruna Rajendran, a haemato-oncologist and bone marrow transplant physician at Madras Medical College/RGGGH, said so far, 83 people have undergone bone marrow transplants at the hospital. E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said since starting paediatric bone marrow transplants, the demand has been increasing. “We have to take care of the quality of treatment. The treatment outcomes have been good so far, with a success rate of nearly 93 to 94%,” he said.

He added that in the future, screening for SCID could be brought into neonatal screening, particularly for high-risk families such as those with a history of consanguineous marriages and early neonatal deaths.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.