ADVERTISEMENT

11-month-old baby with hepatoblastoma undergoes liver transplant

November 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The child weighing 7kg and hailing from Odisha was admitted to MGM Healthcare in July. In a swap transplant, the baby received the organ from a 42-year-old donor

The Hindu Bureau

Thiagarajan Srinivasan, left, director, Institute of Liver Diseases, Transplant and HPB Surgery, MGM Healthcare, and Karthik Mathivanan, right, associate director of the Institute, with the parents of the baby addressing a press conference on successful liver transplant performed at MGM Healthcare on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

A 11-month-old baby, who was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma and a rare congenital condition called Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome, underwent a living donor liver transplant at a private hospital. In a swap transplant, the baby received the organ from a 42-year-old donor.

The child weighing seven kg hailed from Odisha and was admitted to MGM Healthcare in July 2023. Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder associated with overgrowth and an elevated risk of tumour, with the incidence affecting one in 10,500 to 13,700 newborns globally, according to a press release.

Thiagarajan Srinivasan, senior consultant and director, Institute of Liver Diseases, Transplant and Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgery, said that the baby had undergone eight cycles of chemotherapy in another hospital and was referred to MGM Healthcare for tumour removal. Owing to the central location of the tumour in the liver, it was rendered unsafe for removal, and doctors decided that transplant was the best option.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there was no suitable related living liver donor. The baby received the liver from a 42-year-old donor in a swap transplant.

“The liver from the donor was too big for the baby and we adopted special techniques to safely reduce the size of the donor liver and to reconstruct the blood vessels. Post-operatively, the baby did well. It has been two months since the transplant was done. Follow-up imaging showed that there are no tumours, and we are planning for two to three more cycles of chemotherapy,” he explained.

Karthik Mathivanan, senior consultant and associate director, Institute of Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, said the most difficult aspect was the weight of the baby. It takes a multidisciplinary team including a paediatrician, paediatric intensivist, hepatologist and oncologist to perform such procedures, he said.

He said that there was no awareness of paediatric liver cancers, while treatment options were available.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US