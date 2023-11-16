11-month-old baby with hepatoblastoma undergoes liver transplant

November 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 11-month-old baby, who was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma and a rare congenital condition called Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome, underwent a living donor liver transplant at a private hospital. In a swap transplant, the baby received the organ from a 42-year-old donor.

The child weighing seven kg hailed from Odisha and was admitted to MGM Healthcare in July 2023. Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder associated with overgrowth and an elevated risk of tumour, with the incidence affecting one in 10,500 to 13,700 newborns globally, according to a press release.

Thiagarajan Srinivasan, senior consultant and director, Institute of Liver Diseases, Transplant and Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgery, said that the baby had undergone eight cycles of chemotherapy in another hospital and was referred to MGM Healthcare for tumour removal. Owing to the central location of the tumour in the liver, it was rendered unsafe for removal, and doctors decided that transplant was the best option.

However, there was no suitable related living liver donor. The baby received the liver from a 42-year-old donor in a swap transplant.

“The liver from the donor was too big for the baby and we adopted special techniques to safely reduce the size of the donor liver and to reconstruct the blood vessels. Post-operatively, the baby did well. It has been two months since the transplant was done. Follow-up imaging showed that there are no tumours, and we are planning for two to three more cycles of chemotherapy,” he explained.

Karthik Mathivanan, senior consultant and associate director, Institute of Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery, said the most difficult aspect was the weight of the baby. It takes a multidisciplinary team including a paediatrician, paediatric intensivist, hepatologist and oncologist to perform such procedures, he said.

He said that there was no awareness of paediatric liver cancers, while treatment options were available.

