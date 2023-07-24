HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

11 injured as van falls into lake near Uthiramerur

July 24, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven persons suffered minor injuries after a van, in which they were travelling, fell into a lake at Porpandal near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district on Monday.

The van was carrying workers of a private firm, including 10 women, from Seethanakavur village to Padappai. Arouind 7 a.m., the van fell into the shallow waters of a lake at Porpandal as the driver, Sivanandam, lost control over it.

When the workers trapped in the van shouted for help, the nearby villagers broke the glass windows of the van and rescued them. Salavakkam police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Chennai / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.