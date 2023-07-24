11 injured as van falls into lake near Uthiramerur

July 24, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eleven persons suffered minor injuries after a van, in which they were travelling, fell into a lake at Porpandal near Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district on Monday.

The van was carrying workers of a private firm, including 10 women, from Seethanakavur village to Padappai. Arouind 7 a.m., the van fell into the shallow waters of a lake at Porpandal as the driver, Sivanandam, lost control over it.

When the workers trapped in the van shouted for help, the nearby villagers broke the glass windows of the van and rescued them. Salavakkam police have registered a case.