11 history-sheeters nabbed in Pulianthope and Otteri

The city police have arrested 11 history-sheeters from the Pulianthope and Otteri police station limits.
In recent months, four murders were reported under the Vyasarpadi, Kodungaiyur and MKB Nagar police station limits. More than a dozen assault and robbery cases were also reported from here.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pulianthope, Rajesh Khanna has instructed assistant commissioners of police and inspectors to form special teams and nab the criminals who had history sheets and non-bailable warrants pending against them.
A special team of police led by Pulianthope inspector K. Krishnamurthy has rounded up criminal suspects -- A. Joseph, 27, of Pulianthope, Suresh Kumar alias Sura, 26 of Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar, Suresh alias ‘Olai’ Suresh, 42 of Pulianthope, P. Nagaraj, 35, V. Appu alias Silambarasan, 33 of Kannigapuram and three more associates, police sources said. The Otteri police arrested three more suspects.
“All these suspects have cases against them in police stations in north Chennai as they were involved in robberies, snatchings and assault cases. They will be remanded to judicial custody," said a senior police officer.
