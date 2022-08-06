Chennai

11 ganja peddlers arrested in two days 

The police have arrested 11 ganja peddlers in two days and recovered over 18 kg ganja from them.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police, led by an inspector of police, monitored the movement of a man inside the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) on Saturday morning and intercepted him when he was moving in a suspicious manner with a bag. When the police searched his bag, they found ganja in it. Investigation revealed that the accused, who has been identified as Kannamma Naidu, 39, of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was smuggling ganja from his home State for sale in the city. The police seized 5 kg of ganja from him.

Nine arrested

The Kodungaiyur police on Friday arrested nine persons, including two women who allegedly possessed ganja. The accused were identified as Tharani, 24, Vinodhini, 24, and seven others from Kodungaiyur.

The police recovered 12 kg of ganja, five knives and three motorcycles from them.

The Puzhal police arrested Pradeep Ganesh alias Mohammed, 34, of Kavangakarai and recovered 1.1 kg of ganja from him.

