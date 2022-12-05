11 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

December 05, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

There were 11 cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Of the 38 districts, 31 had nil fresh COVID-19 cases.

Chennai and Kanyakumari reported three cases each, while the remaining five districts had a single case each. The State has so far reported 35,94,209 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 26 persons were discharged. The number of active cases stood at 112. Of this, Chennai had 24 active cases, while there were 17 active cases in Chengalpattu, 16 in Kanyakumari and 12 in Coimbatore. There were no active cases in 14 districts.

A total of 4,989 samples were tested in the State. So far, a total of 7,00,31,593 samples were tested.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
