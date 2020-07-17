11 colleges to have a total of 1,650 MBBS seats

CHENNAI

17 July 2020 00:16 IST

Eleven new government medical colleges will offer a total of 1,650 MBBS seats, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said.

“Work to construct buildings for the 11 new colleges has been taken up on a war footing. Foundation stones have been laid and infrastructure is being created. Each college will offer 150 MBBS seats, when compared to 100 seats per college in other States,” he told reporters on Thursday. The government has sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹325 crore to ₹350 crore for each college, he added.

Replying to a question on the 7.5% internal reservation in MBBS for students of government higher secondary schools, he said, “The Chief Minister came up with the proposal for internal reservation keeping in mind the welfare of rural and government school students.”

Advertising

Advertising

When asked about the CM’s letter seeking exemption from NEET this year, the Minister said they have not received a reply till now.