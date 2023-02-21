11 cats rescued from being used in meat trade

February 21, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eleven cats kept captive in cages were rescued by police personnel on Monday from a settlement behind the Madras High Court. The cats were seen wearing collars, indicating they could be stolen pets, said animal welfare organisation People for Animals (PFA). The caged felines were spotted by Ramesh, a Crime Branch official, and police personnel Mothi Rao in a Narikuravar settlement behind the court, the organisation added. “Starved and thirsty, the cats were waiting for their turn to be slaughtered in an inhumane manner, which normally done by throwing them in hot water.” The cats are now housed in PFA’s cage-free rescue shelter at Ammanambakkam village in Tiruvallur.