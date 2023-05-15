ADVERTISEMENT

11 arrested on charge of murdering a man at Ennore

May 15, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old youth on Sunday evening.

The police said that the victim has been identified as Viji alias ‘Poi’ Viji, 25, of Tsunami quarters in Ennore who was a history-sheeter.

On Sunday, when Viji was walking along Kasi Visalatchi Kuppam, a gang allegedly waylaid and attacked him with weapons and fled the spot. He was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Preliminary inquiry revealed that he was killed due to previous enmity. The police arrested 11 persons and remanded them in judicial custody on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US