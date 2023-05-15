HamberMenu
11 arrested on charge of murdering a man at Ennore

May 15, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old youth on Sunday evening.

The police said that the victim has been identified as Viji alias ‘Poi’ Viji, 25, of Tsunami quarters in Ennore who was a history-sheeter.

On Sunday, when Viji was walking along Kasi Visalatchi Kuppam, a gang allegedly waylaid and attacked him with weapons and fled the spot. He was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Preliminary inquiry revealed that he was killed due to previous enmity. The police arrested 11 persons and remanded them in judicial custody on Monday.

