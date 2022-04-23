11 arrested for murder of history sheeter 

A criminal was murdered in Tondiarpet on April 17

A criminal was murdered in Tondiarpet on April 17

Eleven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old history-sheeter in Tondiarpet last Sunday.

The police said the victim, I. Jeevan Kumar, was attacked by a gang of 12 men while he was walking on Thiyagi Perumal Salai on his way back home from a Tasmac outlet on Sunday night. The gang fled the spot on motorcycles. The police rushed Jeevan Kumar in an ambulance to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

On investigation, the police arrested seven persons from New Washermenpet on Tuesday and seized four knives and two motorcycles. Four more persons were arrested on Saturday. The police said among the arrested were Karthik alias Kulla Karthik, 26, of Thalankuppam, I. Nareshkumar, 22, and Haris alias Vicky, 23, of New Washermenpet, who confessed that they murdered Jeevan Kumar to avenge the assault on their friend Ajay at a Tasmac outlet a few days ago.