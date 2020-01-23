11 arrested for kidnap, murder of mechanic

The Ice House police have arrested 11 suspects for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 24-year-old AC mechanic from Triplicane.
The victim, G. Ramkumar, 24, a resident of Ice House, was in an inebriated condition on January 15. He had a quarrel with Premkumar and his friends. The police said he assaulted them using a liquor bottle.
The Ice House police had booked a criminal case against him. He was released by the police after obtaining a written undertaking from his father that he would be brought in the next day. However, he failed to appear the next day.
On Sunday night, while he was standing on Dr. Natesan Road, a gang brutally attacked him, and took him in an autorickshaw. The police conducted an investigation and traced his body to a stone quarry in Kelambakkam. Premkumar, Jegan and nine other suspects were arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.