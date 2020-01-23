11 arrested for kidnap, murder of mechanic

The Ice House police have arrested 11 suspects for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 24-year-old AC mechanic from Triplicane.

The victim, G. Ramkumar, 24, a resident of Ice House, was in an inebriated condition on January 15. He had a quarrel with Premkumar and his friends. The police said he assaulted them using a liquor bottle.

The Ice House police had booked a criminal case against him. He was released by the police after obtaining a written undertaking from his father that he would be brought in the next day. However, he failed to appear the next day.

On Sunday night, while he was standing on Dr. Natesan Road, a gang brutally attacked him, and took him in an autorickshaw. The police conducted an investigation and traced his body to a stone quarry in Kelambakkam. Premkumar, Jegan and nine other suspects were arrested.