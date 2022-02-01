1,095 nominations received on Tuesday

A total of 1,095 nominations were received across the State on Tuesday for contesting in the ordinary elections scheduled in urban local bodies on February 19.

While 199 nominations were received for corporation ward member posts, 328 were received for municipality ward member posts and 568 were received for town panchayat ward member posts on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said.

Including the figures from Tuesday, the total number of nominations received so far stands at 2,563, including 440 for corporation ward member posts, 803 for municipality ward member posts and 1,320 for town panchayat ward member posts.

A total of 12,838 posts, including 1,374 corporation ward members, 3,843 municipality ward members and 7,621 town panchayat ward members, will be filled through the polls, scheduled on February 19. The counting of votes is scheduled on February 22.