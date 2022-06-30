109-year-old clock atop Ripon Buildings to stop ticking for repairs

Special Correspondent June 30, 2022 19:02 IST

Special Correspondent June 30, 2022 19:02 IST

It will not function for 25 days; replacement parts will be sourced locally

The clock was manufactured in London in 1913. | Photo Credit: File photo

It will not function for 25 days; replacement parts will be sourced locally

The Greater Chennai Corporation is set to repair the historic clock in Ripon Buildings on Friday. The clock will stop ticking for 25 days to facilitate the restoration work. Once the work is completed, the five bells of the clock will start chiming after July 26. Corporation officials said the clock was manufactured in London in 1913. Most of the records pertaining to the clock have been lost. So, the Corporation is planning to replace the worn out parts from locally sourced materials. The components will be taken to a lathe in Ambattur to produce replacement parts similar to the originals. Some parts of the clock tower were repaired in 2013 during the restoration of the heritage buildings using funds from the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. “The shaft responsible for driving the clock hands for proper timekeeping have worn out. We have to replace it,” an official said.



Our code of editorial values