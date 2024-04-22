109 persons detained under Goondas Act in last 21 days in Chennai

April 22, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) have detained 109 persons who were arrested in different criminal cases under the Goondas’ Act in the last 21 days. GCP Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has invoked the provisions of the Goondas Act and passed the orders for detaining them under the law.

In order to control the criminal activities in the jurisdiction of the GCP, a series of measures have been taken by the police. Those who are involved in continuous crime activities have been detained under the Goondas Act so that the detenu cannot come out on bail for a year.

The police said that from January 1 to April 21, the Goondas Act had been invoked against 186 persons allegedly involved in murder, attempt to murder and causing disturbance to the public, 64 involved in theft, robbery, and chain snatching, 101 involved in smuggling and selling of drugs, including ganja, and 17 involved in smuggling and selling of gutkha and other tobacco products. Overall, 387 persons were detained under the provisions of the Act.