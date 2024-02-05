ADVERTISEMENT

108th Jayanthi celebrations of Swami Chinmayananda from February 6

February 05, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

Swami Swaroopananda, global head of the Chinmaya Mission will speak on ‘Isavasya Upanishad’ at the venue at 7 p.m. on all days during the Jayanthi celebrations

The Hindu Bureau

The Chinmaya Mission will be celebrating the 108th Jayanthi of Swami Chinmayananda in a grand manner by organising spiritual talks, and other religious activities. The Jayanthi celebration will be held from February 6 to 11 at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre, Chetpet. 

Swami Swaroopananda, global head of the Chinmaya Mission will speak on ‘Isavasya Upanishad’ at the venue at 7 p.m. on all days during the Jayanthi celebrations. 

The other religious activities to be held as part of the jayanthi celebrations, include memorial talks, homams in various locations of the city and the carrying of the ‘padukas’ to devotees houses. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For details contact: 9500142274. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US