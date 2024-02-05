108th Jayanthi celebrations of Swami Chinmayananda from February 6

February 05, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chinmaya Mission will be celebrating the 108th Jayanthi of Swami Chinmayananda in a grand manner by organising spiritual talks, and other religious activities. The Jayanthi celebration will be held from February 6 to 11 at the Chinmaya Heritage Centre, Chetpet.

Swami Swaroopananda, global head of the Chinmaya Mission will speak on ‘Isavasya Upanishad’ at the venue at 7 p.m. on all days during the Jayanthi celebrations.

The other religious activities to be held as part of the jayanthi celebrations, include memorial talks, homams in various locations of the city and the carrying of the ‘padukas’ to devotees houses.

For details contact: 9500142274.

