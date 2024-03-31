107 candidates to contest from three constituencies of Chennai in the Lok Sabha elections

March 31, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

A total of 107 candidates have been included on the final list of contesting candidates in the three parliamentary constituencies of Chennai district on the last date of withdrawal of candidates.

According to a press release from the Chennai district election office, 41 candidates will contest from South Chennai Parliamentary Constituency, 31 from Central Chennai and 35 from North Chennai. Independent candidate S.Sakthivel delivered the notice of withdrawal of candidature from North Chennai Parliamentary Constituency. The returning officer in Central Chennai received notice from two independent candidates for withdrawal of candidature. The candidates, R.Aravamuthan and B.Ponmanimaran, were found to have validly withdrawn the candidature.

Chennai South Parliamentary Constituency has four candidates, T.Sumathy of DMK, Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP, G.Prakash Robert of the BSP and J.Jayavardhan of the AIADMK, from recognised national and state political parties.

In Chennai Central Parliamentary Constituency, Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK, Parthasarathy B. of the DMDK, Vinoj P.Selvam of the BJP, Karthikeyan R of the Naam Tamilar Katchi and M.Samaran of the BSP are on the list of contesting candidates.

Kalanidhi Veeraswamy of the DMK, R.Manohar of the AIADMK, R.C.Paul Kanagaraj of the BJP and E.Iqbal of the BSP are on the list of contesting candidates in North Chennai.

