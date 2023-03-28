HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

105 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

March 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 105 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Two persons who returned from the UAE and Sri Lanka were among those who tested positive for the infection.

Of this, Chennai accounted for 31 cases, while there were 18 cases in Coimbatore and 11 in Chengalpattu. While 79 persons were discharged, the active caseload rose to 660. In Chennai, 169 persons were under treatment, while Coimbatore had 120 active cases. There were 89 active cases in Chengalpattu.

A total of 3,027 samples were tested. According to Monday’s data, the overall positivity rate was 3.5%.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.