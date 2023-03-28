105 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

March 28, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 105 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Two persons who returned from the UAE and Sri Lanka were among those who tested positive for the infection.

Of this, Chennai accounted for 31 cases, while there were 18 cases in Coimbatore and 11 in Chengalpattu. While 79 persons were discharged, the active caseload rose to 660. In Chennai, 169 persons were under treatment, while Coimbatore had 120 active cases. There were 89 active cases in Chengalpattu.

A total of 3,027 samples were tested. According to Monday’s data, the overall positivity rate was 3.5%.