105 officers transferred

As many as 105 DSP-level police officers have been transferred across the State. Among them S.Anantharaman, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Intelligence, was transferred and posted as AC, Saidapet. The present ACP of Saidapet S. Sankaralingam has been posted in his place. P.Kalaiselvan becomes ACP, Public Relations officer, Greater Chennai Police, replacing T. Sundaramoorthy who has been posted as ACP, Law and Order, Tiruchi city.