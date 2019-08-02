Chennai

105 officers transferred

more-in

As many as 105 DSP-level police officers have been transferred across the State. Among them S.Anantharaman, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Intelligence, was transferred and posted as AC, Saidapet. The present ACP of Saidapet S. Sankaralingam has been posted in his place. P.Kalaiselvan becomes ACP, Public Relations officer, Greater Chennai Police, replacing T. Sundaramoorthy who has been posted as ACP, Law and Order, Tiruchi city.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 2, 2019 1:19:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/105-officers-transferred/article28788996.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY