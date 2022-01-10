1,040 cases booked for violation of complete lockdown in Chennai

CHENNAI

10 January 2022 17:53 IST

As many as 3,174 cases were booked against those who failed to wear masks, and a total fine of ₹6.3 lakh was collected from them.

The Greater Chennai City Police booked 1,040 cases against people found to be in violation of the lockdown rules on Sunday.

To control the spread of COVID-19, particularly the Omicron variant, in the city, the police deployed ‘special mask enforcement’ teams and 312 temporary checkpoints were set up across the city. Several restrictions, including curbs on movement of vehicles, were introduced in the city on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said 1,040 cases were booked for violation of complete lockdown rules and 98 cases were separately booked against people who failed to maintain physical distancing norms. As many as 3,174 cases were booked against those who failed to wear masks, and a total fine of ₹6.3 lakh was collected from them.

Vehicle seizures

A total of 1205 vehicles — 1,112 two-wheelers, 49 autorickshaws, 40 light motor and four other types of vehicles — were seized on Sunday. In addition, 41 vehicles were seized from motorists who were booked for drunken driving on Sunday.