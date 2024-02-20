GIFT a SubscriptionGift
104 kg of ganja recovered, two men from Odisha arrested

February 20, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The prohibition enforcement wing (PEW) of Tambaram City Police has arrested two men from Odisha for allegedly smuggling ganja to supply and sell in the city.

Following a tip-off, a team of police personnel conductedvehicle check near the Mahendra City junction on Monday afternoon. They intercepted a duo and quizzed them. On searching their bags, the police recovered 104 kg of ganja concealed in it. Police arrested the duo who have been identified as Pattuglory, 40, and Akram Batra, 28, both hailing from Odisha. They had procured the ganja in Odisha and smuggled it into the city to sell to college students in Tambaram and surrounding areas.

They were booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and were remanded in judicial custody.

