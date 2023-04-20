HamberMenu
104 criminals detained this year under the Goondas Act at Avadi Police Commissionerate

Three persons were detained on Thursday under the Act, in connection with murder and theft cases

April 20, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Thursday issued orders detaining three suspects under the Goondas Act.

Two of them have been identified as S. Nasarullah, 23, of Tondiarpet and Mohammed Mujith, 23 of Ernavur, both were arrested recently in connection with a murder under the Ennore Police limits. The third was R. Kalaiselvan alias Kalai, 27, of Maduravoyal who was involved in theft cases under the Poonamallee Police Station limits.

Police said deterrent action was ordered to detain these persons under the Goondas Act. Under the Avadi Police Commissionerate so far, 104 persons have been detained under the Goondas Act this year.

