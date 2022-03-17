103-year-old man gets 10 years RI for child sexual abuse  

He was booked unde the POCSO Act in 2018

A 103-year-old man has been convicted and sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in 2018.

The victim’s woman in her complaint lodged to the All Women Police station, Avadi, on July, 7, 2018, alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted by K. Parasuraman, 99, of Senneerkuppam, Poonamallee.

The police said Parasuraman, a retired government school headmaster, constructed five houses near his house at Sanneerkuppam and had given them on rent. He lured the child promising to get her a chocolate and sexually assaulted her. Her parents came to know about the crime when she complained of stomach ache. The police arrested Parasuraman from his house and during interrogation he reportedly confessed to the crime. He was then remanded in judicial custody. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After investigation, the police filed the final report before the Mahila Court, Tiruvallur. The trial was conducted and Parasuraman was convicted and sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment besides a fine of ₹5,000, said the police. The court ordered a compensation of ₹45,000 to the victim. Parasuraman has been lodged in Puzhal Prison.

Avadi Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore appreciated the public prosecutor and inspector Latha for securing conviction of the accused.