103-year-old alumnus visits Presidency College

When S. Parthasarathy arrived at his alma mater on Teachers’ Day it was difficult to fathom who was more pleased — the current crop of students and teachers or Parthasarathy.

A student of the 1938-40 batch, he studied B.A. Economics and his contemporaries in the college were former Chief Justice of Madras High Court M.M. Ismail and Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan’s son Gopal.

Mr. Parthasarathy says he is young at heart and that only the calendar keeps showing a different year and date indicating that he was growing older.

College Principal R. Ravanan said a chance meeting at a function at the MOP Vaishnav College for Women led to the invitation. “He used to sit in the class room M 25, then designated for BA Economics students. He could recall all the people who participated in the centenary celebrations,” he said.

His second language was French, which he learnt from his father. Since the language was not taught in college he had several free periods which he spent reading at the Madras University library. “It was close by and a beautiful place. It had a large collection of books. The library was also well ventilated and breezy,” said Parthasarathy, who worked in the Indian National Scientific Documentation department. He has watched the historic event of India’s first Independence Day at Delhi where he worked.

When teachers asked him the difference between the teachers then and now, he said, “They have been teaching the way they were taught. There is no change, eliciting smiles from teachers around him.”

Parthasarathy, who is adept at using social media says in the technologically evolving world where artificial intelligence is being used to make robots it will not be very long before class assignments would have to be sent through smart phones.