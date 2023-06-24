103 special medical camps held across Tamil Nadu

June 24, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Health Department on Saturday organised 103 special medical camps across the State in line with the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

As a part of this, 10 camps were held in Greater Chennai Corporation areas and the remaining 93 camps in the rest of the State, according to a press release. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated and inspected the camps in Puliyur and Ennore. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present at the event.

All medical specialities were available in the camps. Specialist consultations including in general medicine, surgery, obstetrics-gynaecology, paediatrics, ENT and orthopaedics were available. Screening for non communicable diseases and laboratory investigations were also done. Enrolment for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme was also a part of these camps.

Among others, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan was present.

