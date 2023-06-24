HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

103 special medical camps held across Tamil Nadu

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated and inspected the camps in Puliyur and Ennore

June 24, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at a medical camp in Chennai on Saturday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at a medical camp in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Health Department on Saturday organised 103 special medical camps across the State in line with the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

As a part of this, 10 camps were held in Greater Chennai Corporation areas and the remaining 93 camps in the rest of the State, according to a press release. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated and inspected the camps in Puliyur and Ennore. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present at the event.

All medical specialities were available in the camps. Specialist consultations including in general medicine, surgery, obstetrics-gynaecology, paediatrics, ENT and orthopaedics were available. Screening for non communicable diseases and laboratory investigations were also done. Enrolment for the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme was also a part of these camps.

Among others, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation J. Radhakrishnan was present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.