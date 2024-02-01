GIFT a SubscriptionGift
1,021 doctors to be posted to districts with high vacancies through counselling

February 01, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The 1,021 doctors, who are being recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), will be posted, through counselling, to districts that have a high number of vacancies, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

“Usually, in the case of fresh candidates, the government decides on the place of posting. This time, we will put out the details of districts that have a high number of vacancies, such as Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, and Sivagangai. The number of vacancies in these districts will be publicised and they can choose during the counselling. The certificate verification process is in progress and will be completed soon. The counselling for these posts will be started after two or three days after which the appointment orders will be issued,” he said.

