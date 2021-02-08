10.15 tonnes of tobacco products seized in Sathangadu

CHENNAI

08 February 2021 01:27 IST

The police on Saturday seized a huge quantity of banned chewable tobacco products, which were brought into the city in a container and stationed at a yard in Sathangadu.

An Assistant Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department noticed the container lorry, which was parked in a suspicious manner in the CMDA Steel Yard and informed the police.

Joint Commissioner of Police, North, V. Balakrishnan and other personnel inspected the parked vehicle and opened the container. They found 10.15 tonnes of chewable tobacco products, such as gutkha, pan masala and Hans, from the vehicle. The contraband seized by the police is estimated to be worth around ₹50 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

The police arrested the driver, Govindhan, 38, of New Washermanpet, and seized the vehicle. They launched a search to nab two more suspects, who transported the contraband from Bengaluru.