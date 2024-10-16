101 of 161 tasks in Thiruppugazh Committee report undertaken: Minister K.N. Nehru

Of the 161 tasks recommended by the Thiruppugazh Committee report to avoid flooding in Chennai, 101 were completed, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N Nehru claimed on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bulletin was released compiling repair and restoration work done in the past three years by Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board. It claimed that of the 57 tasks the Chennai Corporation was given by the Thiruppugazh Committee, it had completed 49, and steps were being taken to implement the remaining eight. Of the 17 tasks recommended for the Highways Department, 15 have been completed, and two are ongoing. The Water Resources Department got a list of 87 tasks, and of this, 37 had been completed, according to the bulletin.

It also stated: “The daily water supply has increased from 830 MLD to 1,100 MLD as of September 1, 2021. A project costing ₹933.19 crore is providing water supply to 12.74 lakh people in 15 zones.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The control room launched in the previous administration was incomplete, but a ₹57.76 crore state-of-the-art integrated command and control centre (ICCC) was inaugurated by the CM in February 2024. Mr. Nehru said that residents surrounding Narayanapuram Lake had informed Chief Minister M.K Stalin that since 2008, for the first time no inundation had been reported in their areas.

The Minister added that the tenders for Kosasthalaiyar Basin were floated tender end of the previous regime for ₹2,300 crore. Now, in 674 km, work has been done and the remaining work is underway.

He mentioned that over 68,500 free meals were offered at 395 Amma Canteens in Chennai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.