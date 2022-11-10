10,067 graduates of Anna University receive their degrees

As many as 283 graduates received first rank certificates in various UG and PG programmes

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi handing over a degree to one of the students of Anna University at the Graduation Day ceremony on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

A total of 10,067 graduates of Anna University received their degree at the Graduation Day on the premises of the College of Engineering, Guindy campus, on Thursday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi said the government was determined to implement schemes for students to make them successful entrepreneurs.

“The government has implemented schemes for the welfare of girl students, including a monthly stipend. The Chief Minister has launched the ‘Naan Mudalvan’ Scheme for students to excel in their own field, learn new skills, enhance their employability and also become entrepreneurs,” Mr. Ponmudi said.

Director-General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) N. Kalaiselvi said the students should play an important role in nation and capacity building. Anna University Vice-Chancellor R. Velraj said the university had allocated ₹75 crore to modernise the laboratories in all departments. “Anna University has initiated a skill-aligned curriculum and recently organised a brainstorming workshop with more than 150 industrial experts and various other stakeholders,” he said.

Anna University has made a significant leap on the QS world ranking, from 801-1000 during 2021-22 to 551-560 in 2022-23, and has been placed 13 th among Indian universities, Prof. Velraj said.

Of the 10,067 graduates who received their degrees on Graduation Day, 3,968 were female and 6,099 male. The number of graduates who registered to receive the degree in person was 6,340. As many as 3,837 received degrees in undergraduate (UG) programmes, while 2,503 received degrees in postgraduate (PG) programmes and four in M.S. (by Research).

As many as 283 graduates received first rank certificates in various UG and PG programmes. The Former Secretary Department of Science and Technology and an alumnus of Alagappa College of Technology, T. Ramasami, delivered the Graduation Day address.