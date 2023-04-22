ADVERTISEMENT

10,000 saplings from A.P. reach city

April 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents’ associations have been sensitised to nurture the saplings in their neighbourhood. Most of the saplings have been planted only in parks as watering them will be difficult along the roads

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 10,000 saplings have reached Chennai from Andhra Pradesh and they will be planted across the city.

Native species such as neem, banyan, pungai and poovarasu have been procured from Rajamahendravaram by the Greater Chennai Corporation officials and transported to various zones of the city.  

The planting of the saplings will be taken up in a few days in the 15 zones of the city. Alandur zone has demanded more than 3,000 saplings for planting in vacant spaces. In the Perungudi zone, 10 parks have been identified for planting 50 trees per park. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Land has been identified for planting the saplings to increase the green cover in the city. Officials said residents’ associations have been sensitised to nurture the saplings in their neighbourhood. However, most saplings have been planted only in parks as watering them along the roads would be difficult, said a councillor.  

“We have planted 50 saplings in each park. The trees have been planted in the Miyawaki method in some locations. In some parks, the distance between the saplings has been reduced to 3 feet. Residents have objected to the Miyawaki method in parks as they are sceptical about the success of the method in their area. Officials have convinced them, pointing to the success of Miyawaki in other parks,” said a councillor. The number of saplings sent to Manali is 500, Madhavaram 500, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 1,000, Ambattur 1,000, Anna Nagar 1,000, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam 1,500, Adyar 1,000 and Perungudi 500.

The civic body has planned to plant 100 trees in each of the 200 wards in the next fortnight, said an official. The Corporation has planted around one lakh saplings along waterways.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US