10,000 saplings from A.P. reach city

April 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 10,000 saplings have reached Chennai from Andhra Pradesh and they will be planted across the city.

Native species such as neem, banyan, pungai and poovarasu have been procured from Rajamahendravaram by the Greater Chennai Corporation officials and transported to various zones of the city.

The planting of the saplings will be taken up in a few days in the 15 zones of the city. Alandur zone has demanded more than 3,000 saplings for planting in vacant spaces. In the Perungudi zone, 10 parks have been identified for planting 50 trees per park.

Land has been identified for planting the saplings to increase the green cover in the city. Officials said residents’ associations have been sensitised to nurture the saplings in their neighbourhood. However, most saplings have been planted only in parks as watering them along the roads would be difficult, said a councillor.

“We have planted 50 saplings in each park. The trees have been planted in the Miyawaki method in some locations. In some parks, the distance between the saplings has been reduced to 3 feet. Residents have objected to the Miyawaki method in parks as they are sceptical about the success of the method in their area. Officials have convinced them, pointing to the success of Miyawaki in other parks,” said a councillor. The number of saplings sent to Manali is 500, Madhavaram 500, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 1,000, Ambattur 1,000, Anna Nagar 1,000, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam 1,500, Adyar 1,000 and Perungudi 500.

The civic body has planned to plant 100 trees in each of the 200 wards in the next fortnight, said an official. The Corporation has planted around one lakh saplings along waterways.