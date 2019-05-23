10,000 policemen to ensure counting is a smooth affair

Over 10,000 police personnel will be on bandobust duty in the city today. The police have made elaborate security arrangements at the three centres and outer areas.

Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, accompanied by Additional Commissioner of Police and Joint Commissioner of Police, visited three counting centres — Queen Mary’s College, Anna University and Loyola College — and reviewed the security arrangements on Wednesday.

Law and order purposes

“We have reviewed security arrangements for the counting of votes polled for three Lok Sabha constituencies and one Assembly segment. Over 750 police personnel have been deployed in addition to Central paramilitary forces and Tamil Nadu Special Police inside the campus. Our personnel will be also on bandobust duty in the outer periphery of the counting centre to maintain law and order,” said Mr. Viswanathan.

“Apart from the counting centres, the police personnel will be deployed in other areas to maintain law and order. We expect there will not be any incident and we are fully prepared to handle any eventuality,” he said.

Around 3,000 police personnel including nine deputy commissioners, 35 assistant commissioners, 91 inspectors and 300 sub-inspectors will be deployed around the counting centres.

In addition to them, 7,000 police personnel will be deployed on a rotation basis to maintain law and order and to prevent any untoward incident in other areas of the city.