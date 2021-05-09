10,000 policemen deployed to enforce lockdown

CHENNAI

09 May 2021 23:21 IST

More than 200 check points to be set up in the city

More than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city and over 200 check points set up to enforce the complete lockdown in the city.

The State government on May 8 announced a complete lockdown in the State between 4 a.m. on May 10 and 4 a.m on May 24 to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Protective gear

A large posse of policemen has been deployed across the city. “We have instructed them to wear protective gear, including masks, face shields and use sanitisers,” said a senior police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

The police will try to restrict people from travelling between different zones in the city.

“People are requested to purchase vegetables and groceries to meet their requirements from shops in their locality itself and not to venture to other localities without any need,” said the officer.

‘Show documents’

People travelling for weddings of close relatives, funerals, job interviews and hospitals would be allowed on production of relevant documents.

“We will be thoroughly checking the documents. People have to realise that we have to fight this virus together and stay indoors,” the officer said.

Patrol vehicles will do the rounds to keep a check on those violating the lockdown norms, he added.