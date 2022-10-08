1,000 volunteers visit houses in Chennai to promote rainwater harvesting

MP Dayanidhi Maran and Ministers K.N. Nehru and P.K. Sekarbabu launching the rainwater harvesting awareness rally in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

A total of 1,000 volunteers on Saturday began visiting the houses in the city to promote rainwater harvesting as part of a drive ahead of the onset of the Northeast monsoon.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru launched the initiative in the presence of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Member of Parliament Dhayanidhi Maran.

The water volunteers will visit the 11 lakh houses in 35,000 streets of the 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation and raise awareness on rainwater harvesting structures in the houses. They will also collect information about the water supply and sewer network connection and the condition of rainwater harvesting structures in the houses, officials said.

The water volunteers will talk to residents and collect feedback regarding the issues faced by them during the Northeast monsoon. Residents have been requested to share information with the water volunteers during their visit, they said.

After flagging off a rally on Saturday, Mr. Nehru said work on a desalination plant with a capacity of 150 mld will be launched by the Chief Minister in Nemmeli in one or two months. Infrastructure projects estimated at ₹30,000 crore will be implemented this year to improve water supply in various urban areas of the State, he added.

Metrowater Managing Director R. Kirlosh Kumar said infrastructure, including two depot offices of the Metrowater, new pumping stations and new sewer network infrastructure in Seven Wells area, were inaugurated on Saturday.