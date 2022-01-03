1,000 volunteers to help COVID-19 patients: Minister

CHENNAI

03 January 2022 00:55 IST

Testing centres to be set up at 21 locations in the city

The Greater Chennai Corporation has enlisted 1,000 volunteers to help residents, who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in home quarantine, said Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday. Besides, the number of COVID-19 tests in Chennai will be increased from 25,000 to 30,000 every day.

Addressing journalists after a meeting in Ripon Buildings, Mr. Subramanian said the volunteers would get grocery and medicines for the residents on home quarantine. “Each of the 200 wards will get five volunteers. The volunteers will also monitor the violation of COVID-19 norms,” said Mr. Subramanian.

Pointing to the increase in cases because of a combination of Delta and Omicron variants in various countries, Mr. Subramanian said the number of cases was increasing in Chennai. Zonal enforcement teams had been asked to monitor violations of norms pertaining to personal distancing and mask wearing.

Car ambulances had been sent to help residents in areas with a large number of positive cases.

“Each of the 15 zones will get two car ambulances. At least 20 additional car ambulances have been readied in Chennai,” said Mr. Subramanian.

Centres set up

Testing centres would be set up at 21 locations in the city. COVID care centres would also be set up at various locations.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had set up television counselling centres at all the 15 zones for patients, said Mr. Subramanian. A total of 1,000 oxygen concentrators had been readied by Greater Chennai Corporation hospitals. The COVID-19 control room in Ripon Buildings would be strengthened.