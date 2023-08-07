1,000 volunteers begin survey for development of north Chennai

August 07, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

As part of efforts to redevelop north Chennai under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), as many as 1,000 volunteers started a survey on infrastructure deficits and gaps in the area on Sunday.

CMDA and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu launched the survey in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. Mayor R. Priya, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva, and CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra were present.

Thirteen public consultations will be held in various parts of north Chennai as part of the development programme. “The survey will identify the gaps and facilitate implementation of better projects for the growth and development of north Chennai,” said Mr. Sekarbabu.

Stakeholders’ views

The volunteers will survey the social, economic, and psychological aspects of the residents of north Chennai. “The areas to be covered in the survey include Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kolathur and Anna Nagar,” said Greater Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (North) Sivaguru Prabakaran.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had ordered the implementation of development programme for north Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore to ensure balanced and equitable development of the city. The projects will be implemented over the next three years.

On Sunday, 500 students and 22 teaching staff from Women’s Christian College and 500 students and 42 teaching staff from Madras Christian College started the survey. CMDA had provided training to the volunteers for the survey.

