HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1,000 volunteers begin survey for development of north Chennai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had asked the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to implement the ₹1,000-crore project over a period of three years

August 07, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu launching the survey for the ₹1,000-crore Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam on Sunday.

CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu launching the survey for the ₹1,000-crore Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of efforts to redevelop north Chennai under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), as many as 1,000 volunteers started a survey on infrastructure deficits and gaps in the area on Sunday.

CMDA and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu launched the survey in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar. Mayor R. Priya, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Apoorva, and CMDA Member-Secretary Anshul Mishra were present.

Thirteen public consultations will be held in various parts of north Chennai as part of the development programme. “The survey will identify the gaps and facilitate implementation of better projects for the growth and development of north Chennai,” said Mr. Sekarbabu.

Stakeholders’ views

The volunteers will survey the social, economic, and psychological aspects of the residents of north Chennai. “The areas to be covered in the survey include Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Kolathur and Anna Nagar,” said Greater Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (North) Sivaguru Prabakaran.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had ordered the implementation of development programme for north Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore to ensure balanced and equitable development of the city. The projects will be implemented over the next three years.

On Sunday, 500 students and 22 teaching staff from Women’s Christian College and 500 students and 42 teaching staff from Madras Christian College started the survey. CMDA had provided training to the volunteers for the survey.

Related Topics

Chennai / urban planning / housing and urban planning

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.