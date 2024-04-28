1,000 rehydration points being set up across State to tackle impact of heat wave

April 28, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Chennai

In view of the rising heat levels, as many as 1,000 ‘rehydration points’ with water kiosks and Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) are being set up by the local bodies across the State.

The primary aim is to provide water to the public. On its part, the Health Department would provide ORS for these points, said officials. The extreme temperature and the resultant atmospheric conditions adversely affect the people as they cause heat-related illnesses and physiological stress, sometimes resulting in death, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine said in a circular.

As a preparedness measure, the directorate had instructed all district, city and municipality health officers to ensure that ORS corners were available at all health facilities – health and wellness centres (HWC), primary health centres, health sub-centres, urban primary health centres, urban HWCs and urban Community Health Centres – throughout the summer.

District health officers should coordinate with the local body that would set up the rehydration points and make necessary arrangements to provide the ORS. They should also ensure that the allotted number of ORS packets per camp are made available at the respective rehydration points. The location of these rehydration points would be finalised by the local bodies and district administration.

Accordingly, 1,000 points have been planned, with Chennai being allotted 75, and 45 health unit districts (HUDs) assigned 15 to 20 each. An estimated number of 9,41,500 ORS sachets are required for seven days. The health officers should instruct the Block Medical Officer and second-level officers to ensure availability of ORS corners with ready-made ORS solution, as well as frequent refilling. The local bodies should provide safe drinking water for the purpose.

The officers should also monitor the availability of adequate ORS stock in the respective district warehouse of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) and make timely collection of the packets whenever required.

The TNMSC has been asked to procure and supply the ORS sachets to the HUDs. The District Health Officers and City Health Officer of the Greater Chennai Corporation should collect the same from the district warehouse initially for a week as per the allotted list. This should be carried out till June 30 as per the reports of climatic conditions received from the India Meteorological Department.

