February 14, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - CHENNAI

Easwari Engineering College, Department of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, organised the first national-level technical symposium, Datronix 23. According to a press release, the symposium was inaugurated by actor P. Samuthirakani in the presence of District Judge K. Ayyappan.

The symposium focussed on recent trends in artificial intelligence. Around 1,000 students from various colleges participated.